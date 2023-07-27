Simon Ekpa Seeks Via Ban On Mbah In Letter To EU, US,

Simon Ekpa, a Pro-Biafra advocate based in Finland, has taken action by reaching out to the European Union and the United States of America regarding alleged human rights violations perpetrated by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Nigeria.

The recent incident that sparked concern occurred on Wednesday when three individuals lost their lives during a street protest staged by traders. The protest was in response to the state government’s decision to seal their shops for not opening on Monday.

After this tragic event, Ekpa composed a letter addressed to the international community, urging them to take action. He specifically called for a visa ban on Governor Mbah due to his alleged involvement in violating the fundamental human rights of citizens in Enugu State.

Ekpa highlighted that the state government had been confiscating property and arbitrarily arresting individuals without adhering to the constitutional rights outlined by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His letter read, “We wish to bring to your notice the gross violation and fundamental human rights abuses of the people of Enugu State, Biafra (in Southeast Nigeria) by Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu State.

“Peter Mbah is confiscating and locking up people’s businesses and means of sustenance without recourse to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any chatter, treaty or convention known anywhere in the civilized world, thereby denying the people of Enugu State the right to personal property and free enterprise.

“We request that you impose a visa ban on Governor Peter Mbah and add him to the list of terrorists and haters of freedom and democracy in Nigeria.”