Simon Ekpa Says Killing Of Two IPOB Members By Army Fake News

The Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, has described as fake news the report by the Nigerian Army that it neutralised two members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the army stated that it also arrested five other suspected IPOB members.

The statement read in part, “The gallant troops in pursuit of the fleeing criminal elements, successfully trailed them to their enclave in a house around Okpanam river, where they were nabbed.

“The troops also recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Pump Action Semi Automatic Rifle, 15 Live Cartridges, one AK 47 Rifle Magazine and a Baofeng Radio Receiver.

“We implore members of the public to continue to cooperate with the security agencies by providing actionable information to support their operations to tackle security challenges.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has lauded the combined troops for their effort and urged them to sustain the synergy, as they restore peace and tranquility in the region.”

Reacting, Ekpa tweeted, “Please, Biafrans disregard this fake news from terrorists @HQNigerianArm. In the past, they would decorate innocent Biafrans with Biafra flag, and murder them. Today, maybe they are scared of the flag or forgot to add Biafra flag in the propaganda picture. ESN and BLA are gallant and will continue to defend the land of Biafra.”