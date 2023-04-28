Simon Ekpa Petitions US, UN On 1914 Almagamation

Simon Ekpa, a well-known separatist and proponent of Biafra, has petitioned the International Criminal Court, the European Union, the United States of America, and the United Nations for the termination of the 1914 merger of Nigeria.

Ekpa, the self-declared prime minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile, BRGIE, outlined the arguments for why Nigeria has to be renegotiated in a 7-page petition that he made available to Concise News on Friday.

In light of this, the Finnish lawyer Ekpa urged the world communities to permit the Southeast part of Nigeria to leave the country amicably as the union had come to an end.

He bemoaned the Igbos’ ongoing economic neglect, political marginalization, and other injustices in Nigeria.

“We wish to inform you that the Fedrick Lugard amalgamation of the Southern and Northern protectorates into one Nigeria, which took place in 1914 to last 100 years, has expired.

“The Amalgamation agreement having expired, we, the indigenous people of Biafra (Biafra Republic Government In-Exile), wish to peacefully and bloodlessly exit from Nigeria to restore our independent sovereign state of Biafra because of the gross injustice, human rights abuses, tribal supremacy, fanaticism, ethnocentrism and class bigotry, that have bedevilled Nigeria. The indigenous people of Biafra are determined to exit Nigeria”, the petition partly reads.