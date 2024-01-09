Simon Ekpa Knocks Deputy Speaker for Stance Against Sit-at-home

Simon Ekpa has said the sit-at-home being enforced in the South-East spans beyond a call for the release of his principal, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

This was after the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, voiced against the sit-at-home which is crippling the region economically.

Kalu, in a recent address, lamented that the action cannot lead to the release of the IPOB leader who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services for charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

He, however, revealed that efforts are in place to secure Kanu ‘s release.

Reacting, Ekpa said on X, “Tell this idiot that if he speak nonsense again we will ban him from his village and he will never enter his village until we declared Biafra. Who told the idiot that it is only to release MNK we are sitting at home? You don’t represent anybody in Biafraland. If you think we are joking, say anything again about Biafra ka Chineke kpoo gi oku! See this one oo, is it ur turn now?”