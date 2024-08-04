Headline

Simon Ekpa Declares One-Month Lockdown in South-East

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
109
Simon Ekpa
Simon Ekpa

The self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic, Simon Ekpa, has announced a one-month lockdown of Federal Government institutions in the South-East region.

“The Biafra government is ready to close down all Nigeria government houses and offices within Biafra territory for a month,” he said in a statement.

The details of the shutdown will be announced during the next State of the Union address.”

Ekpa listed his demands to include:

“1. withdrawal of all Nigeria terrorists forces from the 40 United States of Biafra.

“2. Accept the Biafra Self Referendum, which has recorded over 49million votes.

“3. Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other Biafra political prisoners. After this 1month shutdown of Nigeria offices, and nothing happens, we will lock them down indefinitely.

“The lockdown is not applicable to traders, market, businesses, Banks and hospitals.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
109

Related Articles

Oby Ezekwesili

Tinubu’s Address to Protester Underwhelming – Ezekwesili

8 hours ago
Hunger protest

Protest in Lagos Ends After Tinubu’s Address

8 hours ago
Tinubu, Atiku

Atiku Reports Tinubu to UN, ICC Over ‘Shooting’ of Protesters

13 hours ago
Tinubu

Tinubu Rules Out Return of Fuel Subsidy

13 hours ago