Simon Ekpa Alleges Plan To Name UNN After Queen Elizabeth

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that there are plans to name the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu, after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to him, the plan is being hatched by those sponsoring jihad against Biafrans.

He disclosed this barely 24 hours after the longest reigning British monarch died.

He tweeted, “Some Fulanis & those sponsoring terrorism & jihad against Biafrans are now out frustration embarking on a failed campaign to rename UNN after Queen Elizabeth.

“My response to them is that the Sultan of Sokoto throne should be renamed after the queen to immortalise her.”