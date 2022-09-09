Headline

Simon Ekpa Alleges Plan To Name UNN After Queen Elizabeth

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
75
Simon Ekpa
Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that there are plans to name the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu, after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to him, the plan is being hatched by those sponsoring jihad against Biafrans.

He disclosed this barely 24 hours after the longest reigning British monarch died.

He tweeted, “Some Fulanis & those sponsoring terrorism & jihad against Biafrans are now out frustration embarking on a failed campaign to rename UNN after Queen Elizabeth.

“My response to them is that the Sultan of Sokoto throne should be renamed after the queen to immortalise her.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
75

Related Articles

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth Was Dedicated To UK’s Glory, Tinubu Mourns

5 hours ago

Expose Link Between PDP Top Figure, Tukur Mamu, FFK Urges Security Agencies

5 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth

Nigeria’s Story Incomplete Without Queen Elizabeth, Buhari Mourns

5 hours ago

Tinubu Towers Other Presidential Camdidates – Daniel

6 hours ago