Simi Supports Kenyan Anti-Tax Hike Protests

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, known as Simi, has voiced her support for the anti-tax hike protests currently taking place in Kenya.

Kenyan youths are demonstrating against the proposed tax increases in a movement labeled ‘RejectFinanceBill2024.’

The protests have seen significant unrest, with five people killed and dozens injured after clashes between police and demonstrators who stormed the parliament building in Nairobi on Tuesday. Amnesty Kenya reported the violent confrontations, highlighting the rising tensions.

Simi expressed her solidarity with the protesters via her X handle on Tuesday night, declaring her support for their cause.

The singer’s endorsement adds an international spotlight to the protests, as Kenyan citizens continue to rally against the proposed financial legislation.

She stated that “it is both powerful and heartbreaking for a people to have to fight and die for freedoms and rights.”

The singer wrote, “I stand with the people of Kenya. It is both powerful and heartbreaking for a people to have to fight and die for freedoms and rights. Godspeed and Strength. [Hash tag] RejectFinanceBill2024.”

In a series of other posts, she wrote: “Wow. When you’ve had enough, the fight is almost inevitable.

“African leaders – haven’t you done enough?

“I can’t wait for the day Africa is not a weapon fashioned against Africans. All of this amazing Black power and human resource, but the majority are not likely to thrive unless they run.”