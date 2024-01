Simi Endorses Cohabitation Before Marriage

Nigerian singer Simi Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has expressed her support for intending couples living together before marriage, highlighting the advantages of cohabitation in fostering deeper understanding between partners.

In a candid discussion on the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, Simi shared insights into her personal experience, revealing that she and her husband, Adekunle Gold, chose to cohabit before tying the knot.

Simi emphasized that living together prior to marriage offers couples an invaluable opportunity to better comprehend each other’s habits, preferences, and idiosyncrasies, ultimately paving the way for a more informed decision about marriage.

She said, “I used to go over to Adekunle Gold’s place for us to spend time together.

“I am of the opinion that… Maybe I shouldn’t share this opinion because I feel like religious people might not agree with me. I personally think that people who want to get married should live together for a little bit before they do that. Because I don’t think you really know someone that you’re going to marry until you cohabit. The way someone is when they are outside in their best behaviour is different from how they are when they are cranky and they haven’t eaten or when they wake up in the morning or when they are snoring.

“When you live with someone you know all the sides to them, that is when you really know if you can do forever with them. Millions of people have gotten married without living together. But I personally think it’s a good idea to cohabit before marriage. It doesn’t have to be for long.”