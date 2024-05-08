Simi Clarifies Relationship with Falz

In a recent appearance on Angela Yee’s podcast ‘Way Up,’ popular Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, addressed widespread speculation about her relationship with fellow artist Falz. She emphasized that their connection is strictly professional, highlighting their strong musical synergy.

Simi explained that their evident “chemistry” in music has led many fans to mistakenly believe they are romantically involved. However, she reaffirmed that their bond is purely artistic, focused on their shared passion for music.

During the podcast, Simi also excitedly shared news about an upcoming collaboration with Falz. She revealed that they are set to release a new song later this month, which is eagerly anticipated by their fans.

Simi said, “I have one more single coming out at the end of this month. I can’t say the title now but I can tell you who I’m featuring on it. It’s Falz!

“This is interesting because Falz and I have a history. Before I got married, we did an EP and everything. People thought we were dating. We had a couple of songs together and people loved them. They were like, ‘You have a good chemistry.’ So we decided to do a joint EP and we made an EP called ‘Chemistry.’ People really loved it.

“So we want to do something again for the culture. It’s kind of a funny song. I’m really excited and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”