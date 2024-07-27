Shun Protest, Seek Other Options – Kwankwaso Tells Nigerians

Former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians to shun Protest and seek other options to air their grievances against bad governance in the country.

According to him, votes can be used to remove failing governments, adding that the option of protests often have horrible consequences as seen in past events.

Kwankwaso said this in a statement addressing the Nigerians voting to stage a day of rage across the country over economic hardship.

He said, My Fellow Nigerians,

“It is with deep sense of responsibility that I share my thoughts on the current situation in Nigeria. We found ourselves in avoidable hardship because our leaders missed some steps since 2007. However, there is always room for correction and setting the country on the right track for economic development, prosperity and better welfare of citizens. This could be achieved through ensuring good governance, respect for the rule of law, transparency and accountability.

“It is sad to note that the attitude of our leaders to poor governance plunged the citizens, especially youth, into anger, hunger, insecurity, hopelessness and about giving up on the country. Interferences by the Federal Government into the affairs of the chieftaincy matters in Kano State, impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, political crises in Rivers State, sabotage to Aliko Dangote refinery, controversies surrounding SAMOA agreement, the conflict between Sen. Ali Ndume and the APC Leadership, widespread insecurity and other criminal acts are a few examples of avoidable and unnecessary crises. We appeal to the leadership of the country at all levels to take necessary steps to address the myriad challenges facing the country.

“Today, I speak to you not just as an elder and a concerned citizen but as someone who deeply believes in the power and potential of our great nation. The recent calls for protests against bad governance resonate with me, as they reflect our collective frustration and yearning for a better Nigeria.

“However, I urge Nigerians to put our country first before any other consideration by way of being patient with the government and giving it all necessary support to succeed. If any government fails to provide the necessary leadership for better Nigeria, we will have opportunity as citizens to elect the people who can bring the required change using our votes.

“In these trying times, our nation stands at a crossroads. Our collective frustration with bad governance has reached a boiling point, and the urge to protest is strong. As an elder and patriotic Nigerian, I share your concerns and your desire for change. However, I urge you to consider the consequences of national protests and to channel your energy into a more effective and peaceful means of transformation—through the power of your ballot.

“Protests, while a fundamental democratic right, often come with unforeseen and dire consequences. The tragic events of the past have shown us that protests can escalate into violence, leading to loss of lives, destruction of property, and widespread chaos. The repercussions of such actions extend far beyond the immediate moment, leaving scars on our communities and deepening divisions among us.”