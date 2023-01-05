Shun Politics Of Ethnicity, Religion, Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians

While seeking support for his party’s candidates in the next election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, has cautioned Nigerians to avoid politics of ethnicity and religion.

The former governor of Kano State, who was welcomed by the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, urged people to vote for candidates who can actually bring about change by being aware of the current political climate.

He said, “I must warn Nigerians against politics of ethnicity and religion while seeking the support of the electorate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Some people don’t even understand the realities on the ground today. Every Nigerian is looking for a way out. Nobody is waiting for a neighbour or any leader to say this is the way.

“Any party or candidate that comes out with ethnicity or religion, that party or candidate at the national level has failed in the election even before it starts. For those of us who have been in the game for a long time, just prove yourself over the years, and remove every fear.

“There are people who are living in the air and don’t know the level of poverty, anger and hunger in the country. Some of the candidates are going around saying they will continue the good work of this government. They think if they are rich, everybody is happy that they are rich.

“What Nigerians want is who can save this country in terms of insecurity, economy and dilapidated infrastructure that we see. Nigerians are not waiting for any person but will take decisions on their own.”