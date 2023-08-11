Shuaibu: No IDP Camp In APC – Oshiomhole

The immediate past governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has stated that there is no camp for internally displaced persons in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Oshiomhole said this amid the crisis between the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy Philip Shuaibu who is facing impeachment threat.

Addressing journalist concerning rumours that Shuaibu may soon flee the ruling Peoples Democratic Party to join the APC, Oshiomhole stated that the party doesn’t have accommodation for such.

He said, “To say that somebody wants to run to APC; APC is not a rehabilitation centre. I can tell you that for free. We in APC, we are satisfied the way we are, we are happy in opposition and we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out. No IDP camp in APC.

“So, my advise for those who are having challenge… learn to respect their bosses.”