Shooting Stars Bolster Security for Match Against Rangers

Shooting Stars FC has announced comprehensive security and crowd control measures for their matchday 36 fixture against Rangers. Honourable Babatunde Olaniyan Akoro, the club’s chief, stated that the Oluyole Warriors are committed to ensuring a smooth and incident-free event.

Akoro emphasized that every possible measure will be taken to maintain order and safety during the match. This initiative comes in response to recent concerns about fan behavior and security at football matches.

Despite the enhanced security protocols, Akoro urged fans to come out in large numbers to support the team. He encouraged supporters to rally behind Shooting Stars, underlining the importance of their presence in boosting the players’ morale.

“We have been on top of the situation since the start of the season. If you notice, there has never been any issue as far as breach of security and crowd trouble in our matches, so for this game, we will do more because of the team (Rangers) involved,” he stated to the club’s media.

“We want to continue with this, hence, this game is a perfect match to show how well organised and disciplined we are here in Ibadan.

“We know the importance of their presence in large numbers and we are looking forward to more of that against Rangers on Wednesday.”