Shine Your Eyes, Don’t Protest – Bwala Tells Nigerians

Former lawmaker, Senator Daniel Bwala, has warned Nigerians against getting enlisted by calls to stage a protest against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Nigerians are planning on protesting against the economic hardship witnessed under the Tinubu administration.

However, Bwala believes such protests are incited by foreign powers who won’t even tolerate such in the country.

He shared on X social media platform: “Foreign interests behind most anti-government protests in Africa. Gullible opposition cash in and weaponize the sufferings of citizens for their selfish interests. Then,African countries are taken 100 years backwards due to destruction of infrastructure.

“But the foreign governments do everything possible to stop protests in their countries. The US Jan 6, is a big lesson to how a purported peaceful protest can be hijacked to undermine national security. Nigerians shine your eyes and refuse to buy the market they are selling. They are not like us.”