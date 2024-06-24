Shettima’s Mother-In-Law Passes Away

Vice President Kashim Shettima has lost his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir, who passed away in Kano on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness.

She was aged 69.

Hajiya Maryam, the mother of the Vice President’s wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon in Kano, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The late Hajiya Maryam was known as an exemplary and kind-hearted mother in her community and also a devoted Muslim. She was respected for her wisdom, compassion, and dedication to charitable causes. Many remember her as a source of guidance and support, both within her family and in the wider community in Kano.

The nation extends its condolences to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hajiya Nana Shettima, and their family during this difficult time, while appreciating the life and legacy of the late Hajiya Maryam Albishir.