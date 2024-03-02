Shettima to Open Expanded National MSMEs Business Clinic

Vice President Kashim Shettima will on Tuesday March 5, 2024 in the course of his one-day visit to

Ogun State declare open the Expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Business Clinics which holds at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The Expanded National MSMEs Business Clinic which is an initiative of the Federal Government executed in collaboration with State governments is geared towards providing lasting solutions to the challenges hindering the development of Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs), help MSMEs have access to capital, formalize their businesses and also exhibit their products among others.

The Clinic would afford small business owners the opportunity to meet regulatory bodies like the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and others as well as feature grant presentations to qualified MSMEs.

The Vice President would also inaugurate the Fashion Hub project at the Old OGTV auditorium where over 150 state-of-the-art tailoring equipment have been provided for stakeholders in the fashion industry as well as the Adire shared facility at Asero, Abeokuta.