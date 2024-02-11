Shettima to Lead Presidential Delegates to AFCON Final

President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a presidential delegation to the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Vice President had also represented the President at the semi-finals when the Super Eagles defeated South Africa in a pulsating encounter. The Nigerian national team is set to face host, Côte d’Ivoire, in a thrilling rematch at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

The match will rekindle the memories of Nigeria’s 1-0 victory in the group stage secured through Captain William Troost-Ekong’s penalty.