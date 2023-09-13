Shettima to Attend G77+China Leaders’ Summit in Cuba

In a diplomatic mission of significance, the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, is set to depart Abuja today to attend the G77+China Leaders’ Summit in Havana, Cuba, from September 15th to 17th, 2023. His presence at the Summit, representing President Bola Tinubu, underscores Nigeria’s commitment to addressing global development challenges through science, technology, and innovation.

This high-profile Summit will see Shettima alongside world leaders, including the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Gutteres, convene to deliberate on critical development issues facing predominantly global south nations. With a focus on leveraging science and technology, the leaders aim to chart a path towards enhancing socio-economic growth and addressing the challenges that hinder progress in member-states.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Shettima is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with other prominent world leaders. These meetings will serve as a platform to advance Nigeria’s trade and investment relations, aligning with the economic development diplomacy pursued by the Tinubu administration.

Hosted by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in his capacity as Chairman of the G77 and China, the Summit carries the theme: “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation.” This theme reflects the pressing need to harness these elements in the pursuit of sustainable development.

Nigeria, a founding member of the G77, played a pivotal role in its establishment in 1964 by seventy-seven developing countries. Today, this coalition represents 134 developing nations, collectively constituting 80% of the world’s population. Their shared goal is to promote collective economic interests and enhance joint negotiating capacity within the United Nations.

Accompanying Shettima on this significant diplomatic mission are key members of the Nigerian cabinet, including the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abubakar Kyari; the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji; and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adamu Lamuwa, among others.

As the Summit unfolds, the international community will closely watch the discussions and outcomes, hoping for collaborative solutions to the pressing development challenges that affect millions of lives across the globe.