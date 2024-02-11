Shettima Stresses Commitment to Service at National Maulid Anniversary

Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized the significance of service during his address at the 38th anniversary of the Shiekh Ibrahim Niass Alkaulakhy National Maulid. Joined by esteemed leaders including Shiekh Muhammad Sanusi II and Minister for Budget and Economic Planning Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Shettima underscored the call for renewed dedication to serving humanity.

The event, commemorating the birth of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass, brought together a host of dignitaries including Sautul Faida Shiekh Dahiru Usman Bauchi (OFR) and Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh Alhusaini. Marking the 38th National Maulid anniversary, prayers were offered for the peace and unity of Nigeria, highlighting the importance of collective harmony.

Addressing the audience with a speech titled ‘Serving Humanity,’ Shettima emphasized the Maulid’s role as a platform for reaffirming commitment to altruistic endeavors. He urged leaders at all levels to embody the spirit of service, recognizing the Maulid celebration as a poignant reminder of their responsibility to the people.

The Maulid, a significant event in the Islamic calendar, serves as a moment for reflection and reinvigoration of communal bonds. As Nigeria faces multifaceted challenges, leaders convene to deliberate on strategies that foster unity and progress.

The presence of influential figures such as Sheikh Muhammad Sanusi II and Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu underscores the importance of the Maulid as a catalyst for societal cohesion. Their participation symbolizes a collective commitment to addressing the nation’s pressing issues through collaborative action.

As the nation navigates complex socioeconomic dynamics, the Maulid anniversary stands as a beacon of hope, inspiring leaders to redouble their efforts in service of the people. With prayers for peace resonating across the gathering, the Maulid serves as a poignant reminder of Nigeria’s enduring spirit of resilience and unity.