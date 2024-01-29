Shettima Seeks Support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, has implored development partners to provide more support for the President Bola Tinubu administration to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in priority areas such as e-mobility, job creation, agriculture, food security and the power sector, among others.

He said delivering on the priority areas will help in addressing some of the challenges bedeviling the country, particularly the security situation occasioned by terrorism, kidnapping and banditry.

The Vice President stated this on Monday when he received the Global Managing Director of the Tony Blair Institute, Mr Michael McNair, who was on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.

Shettima who noted the commitment of the Tinubu administration to delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda said, “It is easy to talk but how to walk the talk is the most important component of leadership”.