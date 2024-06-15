Shettima Seeks Stronger Public-Private Partnerships for Economic Growth

Vice President Kashim Shettima has advocated for enhanced collaboration between the government and business leaders to advance the nation’s economic goals.

At the Heirs Holdings Group Directors’ Annual Summit Dinner in Abuja on Friday, Shettima emphasized the importance of open dialogue and shared insights between the public and private sectors.

Addressing an audience of top industrialists, Shettima stressed that developing solutions tailored to Nigeria’s unique economic challenges requires a concerted effort from both political leaders and economic stakeholders. He highlighted that the synergy between these groups is essential for achieving national stability and progress.

Shettima’s remarks underscored the complementary nature of the public and private sectors. He argued that these spheres should not be seen as opposites but as collaborative forces capable of driving significant economic advancements.

By working together, he noted, the government and business community can foster an environment conducive to sustainable growth and development.