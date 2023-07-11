Shettima Seeks Speaker, Reps Officers’ Support For Tinubu

The state of affairs in Nigeria requires the cooperation of all citizens irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional backgrounds to support the President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its noble objective of transforming the country, according to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President stated this today when he received the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas in his office at the Presidential Villa on a courtesy visit.

Speaking after the introduction of the principal officers, Shettima solicited the support of the House of Representatives for the actualization of the agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

According to him, “the President is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership. He started firing on all cylinders from day one. The President has proved his competence, his capability and his commitment. I urge you, the Rt Hon Speaker and the esteemed leadership of the House to support the President in his noble objectives of transforming this nation.”

Continuing, the VP said “the state of affairs in our country requires that we coalesce into a single force irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional backgrounds because what binds us together supersedes what divides us.

“It is very difficult to remove the building blocks holding this country together. We are a kaleidoscope of colours. We are essentially one people tied to a common destiny, so, let’s work together. We need this country to work and this government is willing to work for the good of the nation.”

Reiterating President Bola Tinubu’s support for the legislature, the Vice President noted that “I want to reiterate our support, on behalf of my principal, President Tinubu, incidentally, both of us are former members of the National Assembly.

“So, we are members of the same fraternity, members of the same family. My heart goes with you, my support you will have. We will find windows of harmonious ways to work together for the good of our nation.”

Extolling the leadership qualities of the new principal officers of the House of Representatives, the VP implored them to “rally round the Speaker, support him, nurture him, defend him to work for the good of our country.

“We are proud of you, we urge you to work as a team because we have moved passed the phase of politics, we are now in the phase of governance. We need to coalesce into a single force and address the core challenges facing us in this country.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas while introducing the new principal officers, assured the Vice President of the House’s support for all Federal Government programmes and policies, noting that “we are willing to partner and collaborate with you to work on everything that is in the interest of the Nigerian public.”

Other members of the delegation were Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Halims Abdullahi; Chief Whip, Hon. Bello Kumo; Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga; Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Madaki; Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isah, and Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. George Ozodinobi.