Shettima Seeks More Support As MTN Donates N1bn, 4,600 Digital Devices

Vice President Kashim Shettima has lauded the donation of N1 billion to the Federal Government’s Food Support Programme and 4,600 units of digital devices for distribution to schools by telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria.

He said the gesture by the telecommunications outfit towards the government’s efforts in addressing hardship in the country is worthy of emulation and indicative of its commitment to the development of the Nigerian economy.

“I am hugely proud of your (MTN’s) stability as a company and commitment to the progress of our country. We have witnessed a couple of changes in the industry, but you have remained stable and strong. On behalf of my boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I want to sincerely thank you for this gesture.”

The Vice President stated this on Friday when he received the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Ernest Ndukwe, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.

Speaking during his engagement with the MTN Nigeria chairman, Senator Shettima said the donation by the company will be judiciously managed by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

On the distribution of 4,600 digital devices, each pre-installed with the U-lesson application

@ulessonapp

, the Vice President said the MTN team will liaise with his office to work on the beneficiary criteria and facilitate the distribution of the devices to secondary schools in the six geo-political zones.

He expressed confidence that the gesture by the company would go a long way in supporting the government’s efforts to address the situation in the country, including support for the educational needs of the poor and vulnerable.

While calling on other companies in the country to emulate MTN in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility, the VP assured the business community that the Tinubu administration remains pro-business and its policies will, in a short time, begin to manifest for all to see.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of MTN Nigeria commended the Federal Government for its efforts to revive the economic fortunes of the country through various initiatives rolled out across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

He pledged the company’s support to the present administration, noting that the gesture is in line with MTN Nigeria’s shared value objectives of “the AMBITION 2025 strategy” where MTN seeks to support strategic initiatives of the federal government.

On the N1 billion donation, Mr. Ndukwe said, “It aims to support the most vulnerable, marginalized, and underserved communities, ensuring no one is left behind through increased collaboration and partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

He expressed hope that the devices donated by the company will support the Federal Government’s objective to increase digital literacy in secondary schools and improve creativity, analytical thinking, adaptability, and students’ access to current information in science and technology.