Shettima Promises Prosperous Future for Creative Industry

A glimmer of hope came for Nigeria’s creative industry as Vice President

Kashim Shettima on Tuesday restated the resolve of the Tinubu administration to ensure a more inclusive and prosperous future for the country’s creative economy.

According to him, the President Bola Tinubu-led government is poised to increase the voices of Nigeria’s creative minds, empower the nation’s best talents, and harness the unconstrained potential within the country’s ” diverse cultural tapestry”.

The Vice President gave the assurance while addressing key players and stakeholders in the nation’s creative and entertainment industry during the Art, Culture, and Creative Economy Roundtable – A Creative Industry Intervention – organized by the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Hinging his speech on ‘Nigeria’s Creative Roadmap to the Future’, Shettima said, “Ladies and gentlemen, this round-table is an avenue for us to deliberate and recommit ourselves to fostering an environment that nurtures creativity, innovation, and inclusivity. More than ever, we see the need to amplify the voices of our creative minds, empower our best talents, and harness the unbridled potential that lies within the folds of Nigeria’s diverse cultural tapestry.

“This round-table discussion isn’t just for us to chart a course that celebrates our past achievements. It’s for us to pave the way for an even brighter, more inclusive, and prosperous future for Nigeria’s creative economy. For it is through such synergy that we shall continue to ascend to greater heights and cement Nigeria’s rightful place as the unrivalled creative powerhouse of Africa”.

The VP told the industry’s stakeholders and key players that the President Tinubu administration is set to make real its promise to turn the Nigerian creative industry into a critical segment of the global economy.

Describing President Tinubu as the architect of Nigeria’s entertainment industry, Shettima said it is for this reason they refer to the President as ‘City Boy’.

He stated: “Thankfully, your President is the architect of the nation’s entertainment hub, and there’s a reason your industry refers to him as “City Boy.” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not only cosmopolitan, a man of arts and culture in tune with the realities of your industry, but he has also acknowledged your industry as a critical segment of the global economy.

“So, we are here to make true our promise to you and let you know that the time has come for your industry to be at the negotiation table in Abuja.”

VP

@KashimSM

also tendered a passionate apology to members of the creative and entertainment sector over neglect by past administrations, which he said left them with no option but to build the industry with minimal support from the government.

Accordingly, he reiterated the firm resolve of the President Bola Tinubu administration to maximize the potential of the nation’s creative economy.

His words: “The gathering of stars in this room today, each unique in its stardom, is a testament to why Nigeria stands as the envy of the creative universe. Our citizens haven’t merely entered the stage of arts, entertainment, and creativity; their brilliance has become a beacon of inspiration and admiration worldwide.

“I want to express our gratitude for the illumination they have cast upon the world, the delight they have infused into it, and, undoubtedly, the economic prosperity and employment they have brought to the thriving galaxy of their profession.

“The industries that have produced the stars in this room are products of sustained sacrifices. Young and old, the ferocity with which our talents have shone within and outside the shores of the country is a template for each sector in the country, and I confess to being utterly impressed.

“What is even more astonishing is that they built their collections of empires with minimal support from the government. This is why we are here. We are here to apologise to you and to form a synergy to maximize the potential of the fast-evolving creative economy, of which you are our shiniest pillars.”