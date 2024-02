The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has lost his step mother, Hajja Hauwa Abba Kormi.

Hajja Kormi who died after a prolonged illness at the age of 69, left behind five children, many step children and grandchildren.

The Janaiza is scheduled for 4:00 pm today at Shettimari, Lawan Bukar, Maiduguri, Borno State.

