Shettima Lands in Benue for Induction of T-129 ATAK Helicopters

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Makurdi, Benue State, for the induction of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF)’s newly acquired fleet of T-129 ATAK helicopters and King Air 360i aircraft into service.

The Vice President is representing President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, at the event.

The cutting-edge T-129 ATAK helicopters are renowned for their offensive power and agility, while the versatile King Air 360i aircraft will enhance the NAF’s capabilities in areas such as surveillance, transport, and medical evacuation.