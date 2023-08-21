Shettima Jets Out To South Africa For BRICS Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima has embarked on a journey from Abuja to Johannesburg, where he will participate in the 15th BRICS Summit. In this capacity, he will stand in for President Bola Tinubu among the assembly of Heads of State and Government from the member countries. The summit is scheduled to convene at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This information was conveyed by Olusola Abiola, the Director of Information at the Office of the Vice President, in a statement released on Thursday.

During the Summit, Shettima will join a diverse gathering of international business and political leaders, with the event set to take place from August 22 to 24.

Among the prominent global figures anticipated at the Summit are South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, China’s President Xi Jinping, Brazil’s President Luiz Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further distinguished guests include the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the President of the New Development Bank.

The Summit’s agenda will encompass discussions on pivotal matters such as trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation, and the reform of global governance structures.

In addition, the Summit will extend its engagement to leaders hailing from Africa and other regions of the global South, as it focuses on issues spanning global geopolitics, trade dynamics, and the advancement of infrastructural projects.

The BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, represents a collective of emerging and developing economies on the world stage.