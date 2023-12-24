News

Shettima, Ganduje Bag Chieftaincy Titles in Anambra

Anthony Adeniyi45 mins ago
28

The National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Vice President Kashim Shettima have bagged chieftaincy titles in Anambra State.

The titles were conferred on the two leaders by HM Igwe Dr. Robert C. Eze (Okofi VI) during the 32nd Ofala festival of Ukpo Dumukofia on Saturday.

Sponsored by Prince Arthur Eze, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, and some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were present at the event.

