Shettima Assures Buhari of FG’s Resolve Against Insecurity

During his visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, Vice President Kashim Shettima restated the commitment of the present administration towards tackling all forms of security threats across the nation.

The Vice President’s visit to Katsina was to identify with the former president and also commiserate with the government and people of the state over recent bandit-attacks across some communities in the state.

He gave assurance to the people of Katsina and other parts of the country affected by the attacks that the administration would deploy available resources to fight insecurity for national peace and stability.

VP Shettima said “I am here essentially to pay homage to the elder statesman. This is my first time coming to Daura since he came back home and we felt duty-bound to come and identify with him and also to commiserate with the people of Katsina, the governor and the government over the sad incidents of some loss of lives in the past couple of days.

“We also want to assure them of the federal government’s determination to secure their lives and also to convey the best wishes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to his excellency, former President Mohammadu Buhari and the good people of Katsina.”

The Vice President also reassured the people of Katsina and Nigerians at large that the “federal government will leave no stone unturned and will expend whatever resources that are needed to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizenry.”

While expressing appreciation to Vice President Kashim Shettima for the visit, former President Muhammadu Buhari commended the present administration for their efforts towards stabilizing the economy.

He said “I am very pleased that they are able to stabilise the situation and continue to really get concerned about Nigerians. I am very happy about their performance,”

The Vice President also paid courtesy calls on the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Faruq Umar and the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha were among the dignitaries who accompanied the vice President on the visit.