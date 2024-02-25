Shelve Planned Protest, AGF Warns NLC

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its planned nationwide protest on February 27 and February 28, 2024.

The HAGF made this known in a letter written to the Nigerian Labour Congress Counsel, Femi Falana dated Friday 23rd February, 2024.

He noted that “Government has substantially and reasonably complied with the items in the MOU and it is only appropriate and equitable for organised labour to engage more with government to ensure the full implementation of same, especially in the areas that have been inhibited by unforeseen challenges”.

According to him, the planned industrial action could amount to contempt in view of a restraining order of a National Industrial Court.

According to the letter, “Upon the submission of grievances to the court, parties in the suit cannot resort to public protests over the same issues, as such conduct amounts to gross contempt and an affront to the institution of our courts of law.

“Therefore, the proposed nationwide protest action in all ramifications is in clear violation of the pending interim injunctive order granted in SUIT NO: NICN/ABJ/158/2023- FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA & ANOR V. NIGERIAN LABOUR CONGRESS & ANOR on 5th June 2023 restraining both NLC and TUC from embarking on any industrial action or strike of any nature.”

He emphasized that “the restraining order has neither been stayed nor set aside, therefore remains binding”.

AGF explained that the planned protest is premised on or connected with alleged non- implementation of the 16-point agreement reached with the Federal Government on October 02, 2023. He added that it is targeted at promoting issues connected with hike in fuel price and consequential matters of palliatives, workers welfare, and associated government policies.

According to the letter, the HAGF requested the Counsel to implore and enjoined his clients to “refrain from self-help by shelving the proposed protests which is antithetical to the mediatory engagements leading to the execution of the MOU, tantamount to undermining subsisting restraining court order, and occasioning disruption of public service, order and safety”.