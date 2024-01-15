Shehu Sani Knocks Northerners Stand Against Insecurity

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has faulted the recent criticism of insecurity in the north by northerners.

According to him, when insecurity was at its height a few years ago, the north was mute about it because one of them in the person of Muhammadu Buhari was President of Nigeria.

The Senator added that now that a southerner is President, the north has found its voice against insecurity.

He shared on X, “Many of them kept quiet and condone the bloodshed and kidnappings in the North for eight years. They called us all sorts of names in their efforts at defending failure. They ignored the corpses of their brothers and sisters and were more interested in defending their President.They were silent when About 63,111 persons were killed, double that number were kidnapped including 1,680 students. They lost their voice because the person at the helm then was their kinsman. They found their voice today because the person at the helm now is not their kinsman.”