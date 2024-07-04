Shehu Sani Criticizes ‘Demonic’ Foreign Loan Conditions for Africa

Former Senator Shehu Sani has voiced strong criticism regarding the conditions attached to foreign loans and grants provided to African nations.

In a statement on his X handle on Thursday, Sani urged African countries to reject any financial aid that comes with what he described as “demonic conditions.”

Sani argued that such conditions undermine the sovereignty and economic autonomy of African states. He specifically called on African nations, including Nigeria, to reconsider their agreements with international lenders.

Sani suggested that countries should retract their signatures from the Samoa agreement, implying that the terms of this agreement are detrimental to the continent’s interests.

He wrote: “African states should not accept loans or grants from any country, group of countries or international institutions that came with demonic conditions antithetical to our culture, religious faiths and values. All African countries including Nigeria who appended their signatures should go back and ‘unsign’ the Samoa agreement.”