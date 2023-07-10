Shehu Sani Backs Sit-at-home As Form Of Protest

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani,has said he’s in support of sit-at-home as a form of protest.

Sani said this amid 9ngoing sit-at-home protest in the South-East against the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a tweet on Monday, the former lawmaker, however, condemned the enforcement of such protest as currently being done in the South-East.

He wrote, “Sit at home is a legitimate and non violent means of public protest.We adopted that strategy during the years of our struggle against military dictatorship,under our group called the Campaign for Democracy.The masses complied in solidarity.Even when some of us were arrested and jailed,there was compliance.

If you have to use force or violence for people to comply, as it’s now done in the South East,there’s something wrong with your cause or struggle.”