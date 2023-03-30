Shatta Wale Begs Tinubu To Adopt Him

Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, has called on President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to adopt him.

In a tweet, Shatta Wale stated that people often say he looks so much like Tinubu.

He wrote; “Your excellency everyone says I look like you ,so please come and take your son from Ghana ok lol … They always say my father won’t come for me ,so please come for me so perform for u one of my songs 🙏Thank you My president ,May you live long Dad ❤️🙏 🇳🇬 🇬🇭”

Tinubu became President-elect defeating the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar,and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

He will be sworn-in on My 39.