Sharon Ooja Ties the Knot in Abuja

Actress Sharon Ooja is celebrating her traditional wedding ceremony with Ugo Nwoke today, Thursday, June 27, in Abuja. The event comes after Ooja announced her engagement on social media on March 23, while keeping her partner’s identity private.

The actress, known for her roles in Nollywood, is joined by friends and family in the capital city for the festivities. The traditional ceremony marks the first of two celebrations, with the white wedding scheduled for Saturday, June 29, at the same venue.

Ooja’s engagement had garnered significant attention, especially due to her decision to hide her fiancé’s face in the announcement. The couple’s traditional wedding is a significant moment, drawing close friends and relatives to witness the occasion.

The upcoming white wedding is expected to be a grand affair, further celebrating the union of the couple.