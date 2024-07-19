Shaibu Appoints Chief of Staff, SSAs, SAs

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has made eight appointments since his reinstatement.

Concise News recalls that Shaibu was on Wednesday reinstated by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja after he was impeached as the Deputy Governor of Edo State in April 2024.

Since the decision, Shaibu has appointed nine officials as Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to assist him discharge his duties.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday, signed by Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Musa Ebomhiana.

The appointees include Hon. Kingsley Ehigiamusor as Chief of Staff, Comrade Musa Ebomhiana as Chief Press Secretary, Hon. Emmanuel Akhaba as Senior Special Assistant, Mustapha Lawal as Senior Special Assistant and Mr. Charles Olubayo as Senior Special Assistant.

Others are Mathias Akhanemhe as Special Assistant, Comrade Robinson Akhenoba as Special Assistant, Robert Ojele as Special Assistant, and Isioma Ogochukwu as Special Assistant.

This appointments, according to the release, takes immediate effect.