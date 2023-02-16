SGF, Perm-Secs, IGP, Others To Manage Presidential Transition

The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja, inaugurated a 22-member Presidential Transition Council ahead of the handover of the leadership of the country by the present Administration to the incoming one after the forthcoming Election.

Chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, CFR, the Council has the following members, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

Others are the Permanent Secretaries Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry Foreign Affairs, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), and Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Also on the Council’s membership are the Permanent Secretaries, Cabinet Affairs, OSGF, General Services Office, OSGF, Economic and Political Affairs, OSGF, State House, the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, Department of State Services, Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and two representatives who are to be nominated by the president-elect after the general elections.

In his inaugural remarks, the SGF said President Muhammadu Buhari, in furtherance of his commitment to allow a fair and credible electoral process and handover of power to the next president of Nigeria, signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023.

According to him, the order is on the facilitation and management of ‘Presidential Transitions’, which provides the legal framework for a seamless transition of power from one administration to another.

“Today marks another historic moment for our administration, as we yet again demonstrate our commitment to strengthening key governance institutions that support our democratic process.

“It is with great delight and honour therefore, that I am carrying out the onerous task of inaugurating the Presidential Transition Council, on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, Mr. Mustapha stated.

According to him, the council is charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the 2023 Presidential Transition Programme, and facilitating the handing over process by the current president to the president-elect among other responsibilities.

Responding on behalf of the council members, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR expressed gratitude to Mr. President for the confidence reposed in them to carry out the assignment.

Dr. Yemi-Esan said President Buhari’s initiative to establish the transition council before the presidential election is not only proactive but is also selfless and a noble decision in the interest of the country.

The Head of Service of the Federation further acknowledged and commended the very robust and cross-cutting Terms of Reference of the Committee which she said would enable the team to leave no stone unturned in facilitating the smooth transition of governance.