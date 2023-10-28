Seyi Law Speaks on Being Paid to Support Tinubu

Comedian Seyi Law has said he was not paid a dime for his support for President Bola Tinubu whom he voted for during the February 25 presidential election.

In a post titled ‘God Knows Truth’, the comedian said his support for Tinubu was because of his believe that the President would change the country.

Seyi Law then revealed that some entertainers who form a stance against the previous government were actual beneficiaries of the administration.

He shared on X, “Heavenly Father, You know, I used my PREROGATIVE and RIGHT as a citizen to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. I was not paid, nor did I hustle anybody for money to do this.

“You know, I have never asked anybody in APC to give me events and had even turned down events from APC members due to unavailability.

“Heavenly father, judge us according to our hearts and truth. May you judge those who curse us publicly and secretly for supporting the PRESIDENT because we believe he can change the fortune of this nation but will go behind to work, demand support, and hustle the administration.

“God, if I have ever nursed hate towards anyone whatsoever and cursed anyone without them being the first to curse me, let your wrath fall on me. If my support is from the belief that ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU GCFR can help fix the country, bless me, and make the country prosper and benefit those who wish it good.

“You know the entertainers who benefitted from the BUHARI’S administration yet lie to their fans. They are the biggest beneficiaries of the past governments that we accused of destroying this nation, and they still form saints. You know I have never lobbied any government. You know.

“Thank you, Lord, for I know you see all our secrets and know our hearts.”