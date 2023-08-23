Seyi Awolowo Apologises For ‘Misogynistic Comment’

Seyi Awolowo, a participant in Big Brother Naija All Stars, has issued an apology for his inappropriate statement about teaching his son to engage with other people’s daughters.

Seyi made the remark during a conversation with Whitemoney after the Saturday night party, starring up controversy. He had mentioned that he had set up a fund for his son to facilitate his interactions with other people’s daughters.

This comment sparked discussions on social media platforms.

However, during his diary session on Tuesday, Seyi clarified that his words were spoken in a moment of anger.

He admitted that the statement was misogynistic and he regrets it.

“I was in my emotion and my feeling. I was angry at everybody. I was not in a good place to be honest.

“I was really angry, it is one of my character flaws. I don’t think when I’m angry.

“I regret that action and I’m sorry about this. I’m sorry about saying such comments, they are indeed very misogynistic.

“That is a very dark and unfair thing to say about anybody’s child. I’m really sorry about that big brother.

“I’m just regretting that I said those things. Not to mention that I am married to a beautiful woman, my mother and the women who have been there for me.

“I know I have a darkness inside and I tried my best to tame it inside,” he said.