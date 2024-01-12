Sexual Harassment: Suspended UNICAL Prof Gets Bail on Health Ground

A temporary bail has been granted to Professor Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, who is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over an alleged sexual misconduct against some of his students.

The bail was granted by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the ICPC disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The commission said Justice Omotosho had on Monday ordered Ndifon be remanded at the Kuje Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the conclusion of his bail application.

“At the resumed hearing of the bail application on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, counsel to the defendant, Mr. Okon Efut, SAN applied that his client be granted temporary bail so as to enable him go for a glaucoma surgery scheduled for Thursday, January 11, 2024.

“The temporary bail application by the counsel to the defendant was not opposed by Dr. Osuobeni Akponimisingha, the lawyer to the ICPC in the trial.

“In his ruling, Justice Omotosho granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250 million with a surety who must swear to an affidavit of means and deposit his or her travel passport with the court registry,” the statement read in part.

The judge also ordered that the bail would take effect from 10th of January, 2024.

“The hearing of the bail application and continuation of trial were later adjourned until 25th and 26th of January, 2024.

“ICPC is prosecuting Professor Ndifon on four (4) counts charge bordering on sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office contrary to sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000,” the statement concluded.