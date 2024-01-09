Sexual Harassment: Court Remands Suspended UNICAL Professor

Professor Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), has been remanded at the Kuje Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the conclusion of his bail application.

The order was issued by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, after the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned Ndifon in court on Monday on four count charge over an alleged sexual misconduct against some of his students.

According to the a statement issued by the ICPC, the Ndifon, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

“Counsel to the defendant, Okon Efut had prayed that the defendant be granted bail as the application for that had been filed on his behalf on January 2nd, 2024.

“However, counsel to the ICPC, Dr. Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha opposed the bail application on the ground that one of the lawyers representing the defendant, Barrister Sunny Anyanwu had allegedly threatened one of the star witnesses ICPC lined up for the trial.

“In his defence, Barrister Anyanwu, who had earlier argued that the name of the said witness was not listed in the charges read, later told the court that it was the ‘witness’ that called him.

“Justice Omotosho however directed Barrister Anyanwu to file his affidavit of fact within 48 hours over the threat allegation of ICPC witness leveled against him.

“He also ruled that the defendant, Professor Cyril Ndifon, be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre till on Wednesday, 10th of January, 2024 when hearing on his bail application would be concluded,” the statement read in part.