Sports

Sevilla Agree Deal to Sign Iheanacho

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
70
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho

Sevilla has reached an agreement to sign Kelechi Iheanacho as a free agent, adding to their Nigerian contingent with the recent acquisition of Chidera Ejuke, also on a free transfer.

The necessary documents are currently being prepared, and the former Leicester City striker is expected to join the Spanish club in the coming days, according to reports from @Plettigoal.

Iheanacho’s move marks another strategic signing for Sevilla as they bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
70

Related Articles

Osimhen, Napoli

Napoli Admits Mistake in Retaining Osimhen

15 hours ago

Arteta Sets Ambitious Target for Premier League Title

15 hours ago

Tottenham Sign Young Talent Yang Min-hyuk

15 hours ago

3 Division Team Wins at Annual Polo Tournament in Bauchi

16 hours ago