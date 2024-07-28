Sevilla Agree Deal to Sign Iheanacho

Sevilla has reached an agreement to sign Kelechi Iheanacho as a free agent, adding to their Nigerian contingent with the recent acquisition of Chidera Ejuke, also on a free transfer.

The necessary documents are currently being prepared, and the former Leicester City striker is expected to join the Spanish club in the coming days, according to reports from @Plettigoal.

Iheanacho’s move marks another strategic signing for Sevilla as they bolster their squad ahead of the new season.