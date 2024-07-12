Several Students Killed as School Building Collapsed in Jos

Several students have been killed after a two-storey building housing Saint Academy (School)in Busa Buji, in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, collapsed on Friday morning.

This was confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency. NEMA, however, failed to state the actual number of casualties.

NEMA and other critical stakeholders are presently carrying out Search and Rescue operations at the scene of the incident.

Photos trending on social media show the moment officials were trying to rescue those trapped in the rubble of the collapse.

More to follow.