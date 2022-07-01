Seven Players To Leave Man United

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag will not sell two players, including Anthony Martial before judging them for himself in pre-season, although seven others won’t be so lucky, according to Goal.

Five first-teamers have already left Old Trafford as free agents.

They are Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani.

Ten Hag wants to work with a more streamlined squad than Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had at their disposal.

As such, seven players are all facing the axe this summer.

The tally could have been nine, but Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been handed a reprieve, as Ten Hag wishes to take a good look at them in pre-season.

Squad members facing the axe include Dean Henderson, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Brandon Williams and Andreas Pereira.

Goalkeeper Henderson is on course to join Nottingham Forest on loan. Prior reports stated the move would not include an option to buy, indicating his time at United might not be completely over.

It’s a different story for the other six, however, as they are all or are likely to become up for permanent sale this summer.

SOURCE