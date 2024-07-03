News

Seven Injured as Building Collapses in Mushin

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
A newly completed two-storey building has collapsed on an adjoining bungalow after Wednesday’s downpour, Concise News reports.

The incident which occurred at 12 Cameroun St, Mushin area of Lagos , saw seven people injured. The injured consists of four males and three females. The injured have since been rescued and taken to Isolo General Hospital for treatment.

The collapsed building has been marked for structural and integrity testing by Lagos State Building Control Agency and Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory.
Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other first responders were at the scene.

