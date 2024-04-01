Seun Kuti Weighs in on DNA Test Debate on Social Media

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has entered the ongoing debate surrounding DNA testing, which has sparked widespread discussion across Nigeria’s social media platforms.

Recent instances of paternity fraud have led to a divided public opinion on the necessity of DNA tests.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kuti shared his perspective, stating that the demand for DNA testing stems from issues of trust and power dynamics within relationships.

Kuti suggested that many men requesting DNA tests might not do so if their partners held greater financial resources than them.

He said, “There is no way that doing DNA test is not about trust. Doing DNA test is a trust issue 100 per cent! It’s not only a trust issue, it’s also a power issue. No man would request for a DNA test if their partners are richer than them.”