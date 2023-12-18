Seun Kuti Opens Up on Childhood Stigma as Fela’s Son

Renowned Grammy-nominated singer Seun Kuti has candidly shared the challenges he faced growing up as the son of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, revealing that he endured stigmatization due to his iconic father’s legacy.

In a recent interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, Kuti disclosed that his paternity had a profound impact on various aspects of his life, including relationships. He recounted facing societal prejudice, narrating that he was unable to visit his girlfriend’s father’s house because of the stigma attached to being Fela’s son.

The musician expressed his dismay at the stigmatization, emphasizing that his father, Fela Kuti, did nothing to warrant such treatment.

Seun Kuti said, “Growing up, I was stigmatized for being Fela’s son. I couldn’t even enter my girlfriend’s father’s house. Even the street, people would always point at me and say, ‘See Fela pikin.’ It was annoying because my father didn’t do anything.

“Now, these killers, murderers, corrupt thieves that their actions are killing millions of Nigerians everyday, you are willing to be in party with them and hailing them. We need to check ourselves.”

Fela, a legendary figure in the music world known for his activism and pioneering Afrobeat sound, passed away in 1997, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to influence global music.