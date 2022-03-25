Senior Army Officers Urged To Earn Public Support

Commanders in the higher echelon of the Nigerian Army have been urged to garner support of both local and international publics to enhance the conduct of military operations and effectively ensure national security.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya handed down the charge today 24 March 2022, while declaring closed, the First Senior Command and Leadership Seminar organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Training in Jos. The 3-day seminar targeted commanders in the Army’s higher echelon, including General Officers Commanding (GOC) and Brigade Commanders.

The COAS, who was represented by the Commander, Nigerian Army Armour Corps, Maj Gen Suleiman Idris noted that the seminar elicited keen deliberations on the multifaceted nature of current security threats and the need to adopt multi-disciplinary cum national approach through cooperation, collaboration and synergy.

He further pointed out, that the seminar highlighted the necessity to integrate activities across the entire conflict spectrum, underscoring the compelling need for jointness and inter-agency collaboration. Gen Yahaya emphasized the importance of support of critical stakeholders and the populace for the success of military operations.

The COAS urged the participants to evolve measures that would ensure adherence to the dictates of responsible and professional soldiering. He also encouraged them to put the knowledge acquired from the seminar into practice in their formations and units through training and re-training of personnel for optimal performance.

Gen Yahaya expressed appreciation to resource persons at the seminar for sharing their wealth of experience.