Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have donated their December salaries to the victims of the bombing mishap in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of the Kaduna State.

The sum amounts to N109m from 109 senators.

This was disclosed by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who led a delegation of Senators to the Kaduna State Government where they met with Governor Uba Sani.

Details later…