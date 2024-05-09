Senator Natasha Urges Chevron to Support Local Manufacturing

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, emphasised the need for Chevron Nigeria Limited to support local manufacturers producing made-in-Nigeria goods during a visit to the company’s headquarters on Wednesday.

The visit, led by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), aimed to strengthen collaboration and discuss key issues in the oil and gas sector.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed the importance of investing in Nigeria’s petrochemical sector, particularly in polypropylene production, as seen in Saudi Arabia.

She also urged Chevron to support in-country manufacturing of products and services, alongside human capacity development.

Chevron responded that the success of polypropylene production depends on the availability of cheap gas, which Nigeria’s economy of scale currently doesn’t favour, despite having an abundance of gas.

In his part, Engr. Komolafe emphasised the importance of effective regulation and stakeholder engagement in driving the sector’s progress.

The visit demonstrates the commitment of the NUPRC and the National Assembly to fostering a conducive environment for oil and gas operations in Nigeria.

Additionally, Akpoti-Uduaghan is expected to attend the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston from May 6 to May 9.